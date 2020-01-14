Mayor presenting LSU football team key to the city; parade planned for this week

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome plans to honor the entire LSU football team with a key to the city when it returns to the capital city.

The mayor's office announced Monday night that Broome would attend the upcoming victory parade at LSU. LSU announced after the 42-25 victory over Clemson that the university would host the celebration on campus Saturday, Jan. 18.

A parade running through LSU's campus will begin at 11 a.m. at LSU's school of music. The parade will go through LSU's campus and end up at the west side of Tiger Stadium via Victory Hill. The National Championship Celebration will begin at 12 p.m. outside the west side of Tiger Stadium.

Free parking will be made available around campus, and food and beverage concession stands will be open in Lot 101. National championship gear will also be available for purchase at the LSU Sports Shop and around Tiger Stadium. Parish County Line will provide live music outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center prior to the beginning of the parade in the commons of the PMAC.