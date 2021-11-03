Mayor, others pray for peaceful reaction to Alton Sterling decision

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome served as the guest speaker for Women's Day at Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church Sunday morning.

The day was planned long before speculation arose about the Alton Sterling decision, but the mayor did not shy away from the topic.

"I thought it would be a good Sunday, whether the decision is next week, week after, or whenever, to call the community to a season of prayer," Broome said.

As church members sang, worshiped and prayed, they looked to the mayor to lead them to a peaceful resolution, regardless of the decision of the US Justice Department .

"The mayor's message today was very touching and encouraging," church member Carolyn Gross said. "That's unity. And by unity, we bring strength."

But, they can't help but wonder what's going to happen after the announcement in the Alton Sterling case.

"Rather than look at the negative, we have to look at the positive. What do we do after the decision is made?" Reverend Neon Spurlock of the Beach Grove Church said.

State Senator Regina Barrow also attended Sunday's church service and says she's more concerned over out-of-town agitators coming and causing a disturbance.

"I hope people would not try to come in and try to cause aggravation in our city and just allow us to deal with the issue at hand the way we deal with things," Barrow said.

Members of the church now look to a higher power as they anticipate the next step in the Alton Sterling case.