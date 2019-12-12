59°
Mayor of small Livingston Parish town abruptly resigns

2 hours 56 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 December 12, 2019 11:22 AM December 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Toni Guitrau Photo: Livingston Parish News

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The mayor of a small community near the Livingston-Ascension Parish line announced her resignation, Wednesday.

Toni Guitrau is stepping down from her position as Mayor of French Settlement, effective, Friday, Dec. 13.

French Settlement’s Chief of Police, Cary Mosby, confirmed Guitrau’s resignation, Wednesday.

Guitrau would have had one year left in her term, and in her absence the Chief says the council will appoint someone to act as Mayor Pro Tempore.  

WBRZ has reached out to Guitrau for comment, and she has yet to respond.

