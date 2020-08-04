Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project

BATON ROUGE –The MOVEBR program, a series of community development projects designed to improve East Baton Rouge Parish, kicked off its first construction project Tuesday (August 4) morning.

The first project will take on the task of building new sidewalks on 72nd Avenue.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome broke ground for the construction, Tuesday morning during a live-streamed event.

She said the new sidewalks will contribute to the area's safety and quality of life for its residents.

“Residents will not only have a safer, accessible way to travel, they can also enjoy walking for exercise or to visit a neighbor,” said Mayor Broome. “Children will have a safer way to get to school. These improvements were also needed to connect the neighborhood with commercial businesses on Scenic Highway and Plank Road.”

Phase 1 of the 72nd Avenue Sidewalks Project will build new 4-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the street from Scenic Highway to I-110. The plan will also improve bus stops, make sidewalks ADA compliant, and make sidewalks safer for residents.

Phase 1 of the 72nd Avenue Sidewalks Project was designed by Professional Engineering Consultants and will be built by Gulf States Services, LLC. This beginning phase of the work is scheduled to be completed by January 29, 2021.

Following the completion of Phase 1, Phase 2 will build sidewalks along 72nd Avenue from I-110 to Plank Road.

The 72nd Avenue Sidewalks Project is the first of 15 sidewalk improvement projects in the MOVEBR program, and it is only one of many MOVEBR projects aimed at addressing unappealing aspects of the capital city's traffic, blight, and construction-related problems.

Click here for more information on MOVEBR.