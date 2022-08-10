Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties.

The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.

"This town is mostly African-American. Our council should reflect the same," said Eugene Collins, president of the local NAACP chapter, during the public comment portion of the meeting. "If not, I can assure you this city is looking at litigation"

With the maps passed Wednesday, seven districts are majority white and five are majority Black.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome sent the following statement after the vote:

We are disappointed in today’s decision to not redistrict Baton Rouge in a way that accurately reflects our population changes and racial diversity.

My vision for Baton Rouge has always been for our city to be a community of peace, prosperity, and progress. The only way this is achievable is for us to commit ourselves to equity and social justice within our Parish, starting with the most fundamental right of equal representation.

My administration will continue to fight for the rights and needs of our citizens.