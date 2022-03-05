Latest Weather Blog
Mayor Broome announces cabinet appointments for new administration
BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced several staff positions in her new administration.
Rowdy Gaudet, Dr. James Gilmore and Dr. Tamiara Wade will serve as Broome's Assistant Chief Administration officers.
Gaudet currently works as the chief of staff for the state's Disaster Recovery Unit and will join Broome's administration in February. Dr. Gilmore previously worked as the director of the Louisiana Children's Cabinet in the office of Governor John Bel Edwards. Dr. Wade previously worked as a National Aeronautics and Space Administration Learning Expert and Integration Manager.
Additionally, Brian Bernard will serve as Human Resources Director and formerly worked as the interim Human Resources Director for the city since 2012 and has been employed with the city for the past 22 years.
Carey Chauvin will continue to serve as Development Director for the city. She has fulfilled the position since 2015 and has been employed with the city for 23 years.
Eric Romero will serve as the Director of Information Services and has served as interim director for the past four years. She also has been employed with the city for the past 22 years.
Mayor Broome said that she is excited about her new cabinet.
"I'm excited to work with these highly-qualified individuals who will be a part of my new cabinet," Broome said. "I'm confident that I have chosen the right people to help move this city forward."
