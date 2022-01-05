63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayo Clinic fires hundreds of employees for not adhering to vaccine policy

1 hour 29 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 5:12 PM January 05, 2022 in News
Source: WCCO
By: WBRZ Staff

MINNESOTA - Tuesday, the famed Mayo Clinic fired 700 employees who did not comply with their COVID vaccine mandate.

According to WCCO, the clinic's 73,000 employees had until Monday, Jan. 3 to get vaccinated. Those let go made up about 1% of the overall workforce. However, all fired employees can reapply for open positions if they get the vaccine.

Trending News

The Mayo Clinic says its goal is to make sure everyone - staff, patients, and the community - is safe.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days