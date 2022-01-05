Mayo Clinic fires hundreds of employees for not adhering to vaccine policy

MINNESOTA - Tuesday, the famed Mayo Clinic fired 700 employees who did not comply with their COVID vaccine mandate.

According to WCCO, the clinic's 73,000 employees had until Monday, Jan. 3 to get vaccinated. Those let go made up about 1% of the overall workforce. However, all fired employees can reapply for open positions if they get the vaccine.

The Mayo Clinic says its goal is to make sure everyone - staff, patients, and the community - is safe.