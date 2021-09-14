74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Maurepas seafood restaurant likely closed for months after damages from Hurricane Ida

1 hour 55 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, September 14 2021 Sep 14, 2021 September 14, 2021 4:45 PM September 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MAUREPAS - A popular seafood restaurant will be closed indefinitely because of damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

The Hill Top Inn Restaurant announced the closure through social media Monday.

Trending News

               

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days