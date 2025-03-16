56°
Manship Theatre holds 20th anniversary Red Carpet Gala fundraiser at Shaw Center for the Arts

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Shaw Center for the Arts and Theatre partnered with the Manship Theatre for this year's Red Carpet Gala fundraiser Saturday.

The fundraiser is to encourage world class performers to bring their talents to Baton Rouge. Classical crossover star Matteo Bocelli was one of the many highlights for the event.

