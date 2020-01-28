57°
Mattel champions diversity with introduction of two new Barbie dolls
Mattel, the company that makes Barbie, is taking steps to make its dolls more diverse and relatable.
According to CNN, Mattel issued a statement that the brand wants to showcase "a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion" through new additions to its Barbie Fashionista's line.
The company is introducing a Barbie with vitiligo, which causes patches of skin to lose their pigment and a doll with no hair.
Last year, a doll with a prosthetic leg and another with a wheelchair joined the Fashionista's line.
Mattel has incorporated more diversity in its Barbie range by offering dolls with different skin shades, eye colors, hairstyles and clothing since 2015.
