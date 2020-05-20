Matt Lauer responds to rape allegations with op-ed piece

Matt Lauer Photo: ABC News

Former NBC news anchor Matt Lauer has responded to rape accusations made against him.

According to CNN, Lauer had been looking for an opportune time to publish an op-ed piece in response to the article journalist Ronan Farrow wrote about him, entitled, "Catch & Kill."

Farrow's article contained a rape allegation that Lauer continues to deny.

In November of 2017 Lauer was fired from NBC after a female colleague named Brooke Nevills reported that he'd raped and sexually harassed her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and that his inappropriate behavior continued after they returned to New York.

Now, Lauer's 4,800-word response to the accusations against him have been published by Mediaite.

Lauer's response is accompanied by a companion piece called, "the inside story of Matt Lauer's investigation into Ronan Farrow's reporting on him," by John Ziegler.

In his response Lauer claims that that Farrow was biased against NBC, "knew his work on 'Catch and Kill' would receive little in the way of scrutiny," and therefore published "deeply flawed" material. He says he re-reported the allegations against him and claims there are huge holes in the story Farrow told.

Mediaite vouches for some of Lauer's assertions: "Mediaite editors independently fact checked the accounts of the four witnesses/subjects Lauer spoke with and cites in this piece. All confirmed in early February that Lauer's account of their conversations was accurate."

Two of the four subjects were ex-boyfriends of Nevils, the NBC employee who accused Lauer of harassment in 2017.

In 2019 Nevils' first interview was published, and she alleged that Lauer raped her in 2014. The incident "derailed my life," she told Farrow. Lauer categorically denied Nevils' rape accusation.

Lauer's new column reiterates his denials, but is primarily aimed at Farrow and what he claims is a slipshod reporting and fact-checking process.

Farrow tweeted in response Tuesday night: "All I'll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself."

And Nevils tweeted the acronym DARVO and spelled it out: "Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender." DARVO is a "perpetrator strategy," according to the professor who coined the term, Jennifer Freyd. It's when the "perpetrator adopts the victim role and accuses the true victim of being an offender."