Massive sinkhole swallows over a dozen cars at Meridian IHOP

8 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, November 07 2015 Nov 7, 2015 November 07, 2015 11:24 PM November 07, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image: Twitter

MERIDIAN – Witnesses at a Mississippi IHOP said that they heard a series of booms and saw the ground swallow roughly 15 cars Saturday night.

The Meridian Fire Department told WTOK that they received a call about a sinkhole at a new IHOP building and when they arrived found the 50-foot wide hole stretching 600 feet from the building to a nearby creek.

According to WTOK, the investigation into why the ground opened up will not begin until Sunday. Reports say that no one was injured.  

