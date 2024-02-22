Massive sinkhole swallows over a dozen cars at Meridian IHOP

Image: Twitter

MERIDIAN – Witnesses at a Mississippi IHOP said that they heard a series of booms and saw the ground swallow roughly 15 cars Saturday night.

The Meridian Fire Department told WTOK that they received a call about a sinkhole at a new IHOP building and when they arrived found the 50-foot wide hole stretching 600 feet from the building to a nearby creek.

According to WTOK, the investigation into why the ground opened up will not begin until Sunday. Reports say that no one was injured.