Massive Cox outage caused by 'voltage issue' at BR facility, services across La. returning

BATON ROUGE - A massive outage impacted business and personal service accounts for Cox customers Friday night and Saturday morning.

Video and internet outages were reported in Baton Rouge Friday around 7 p.m.. Similar issues were experienced in Lafayette and across the I-10 corridor.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed customers across South Louisiana were experiencing issues or outages with Cox along with Dallas and west coast communities.

Cox said in a statement Saturday morning the outage was caused by "voltage issues" that were resolved overnight. Modems may need to be powered off, unplugged and plugged back in, Cox said.

A company spokesperson told WBRZ the voltage issue occurred in Cox equipment located in Baton Rouge.

Saturday morning statement from Cox:

We thank our customers for their patience as we worked as quickly as possible to restore outages in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas. The customer outages were caused by voltage issues that have been resolved. Services are coming back online. Customers may need to reset their modem and unplug their equipment, wait 10 seconds, and plug their equipment back in to restart. Some customers may experience intermittent issues as the network is fully restored.

The Baton Rouge emergency call center told WBRZ Friday, it was having to manually route calls and abandoned its automated dispatch system during the outage. All calls to 911 were being answered and there were no delays in dispatching help because of the Cox outage.

Cox is the third-largest cable provider in the United States. The company has more than 3 million internet customers. It has customers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Virginia.