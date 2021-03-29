Massive container ship blocking Suez Canal for nearly one week finally dislodged

The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been fully dislodged, Egyptian officials told CNN on the afternoon (local time) of Monday, March 29.

Late Monday morning, tugs were working to free the bow of the ship after dislodging the stern earlier that morning.

Those watching the efforts nearby began cheering as the rescue workers made headway. "Thank God the ship has floated," one person can be heard saying in a video, as the surrounding boats blow their horns in celebration. "God is great. The ship has floated."

"The container ship began to float successfully after responding to the pulling maneuvers," said Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), in a phone interview with state TV. "Once the ship is withdrawn, we will resume navigation directly, and we will take it to the Bitter Lakes."

The Ever Given, a 224,000-ton vessel that is nearly as long as the Empire State Building is tall, ran aground in the Egyptian canal on March 23.

Local Egyptian and international crews had been working nonstop to try to refloat the ship, with the operation involving 10 tug boats, sand dredges and salvage companies.

Marine traffic websites showed images of the ship away from the banks of the Suez Canal for the first time in seven days.

Officials say the reasons behind the accident are still unclear.