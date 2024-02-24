53°
Massive brush fire near Livingston Parish neighborhood consumes 200 acres Saturday

37 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, February 24 2024 Feb 24, 2024 February 24, 2024 10:20 PM February 24, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters worked through the day Saturday, battling a brush fire just outside of Denham Springs in the Arbor Walk neighborhood. 

A Livingston Parish councilmember said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. and burned all day. Department of Agriculture and Forestry agents worked alongside Livingston Parish firefighters to subdue the flames. The councilmember said forestry staff used a firebreak to stop the flames from spreading. Approximately 200 acres were burned.

As of 10 p.m., flames were out and residents back in their homes. Fire officials said they expect for the area to smolder until morning. 

No information on what started the fire was immediately available. 

