Massive amounts of Disney Plus users are hacked

Photo: Disney Plus

Only days after Disney Plus’s launch, hackers have gained access to thousands of user accounts and begun selling them for as low as $3.

CNN says some users are complaining hackers managed to lock them out of their accounts by changing their username and password combinations.

But Disney is adamant that there is “no indication of a security breach on Disney +” and that it takes “users data very seriously.”

According to CNN, Disney Plus does not appear to have been hacked, but some customer’s credentials seem to have been stolen in other security breaches.

The company says if a user finds themselves locked out of their account, they should contact customer support for assistance.

Click here, to visit Disney’s online customer support page.

The following suggestions may also prove helpful in protecting your account from being hacked:

-Change your password frequently

-Avoid using common passwords such as ‘123456’

-Try using passwords that include three random, but memorable terms

-Use different passwords for each account

-Use tools from Chrome

-Use third party tools that monitor logins and inform users when their accounts have been compromised

-Use two-factor authentication as the extra security step may help to protect your account