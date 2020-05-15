Maruchan Ramen noodle factory reports 7 employees with COVID-19

Image of ramen noodles via Amazon.com

CHESTERFIELD, Va.- Maruchan Virginia Inc., maker of Ramen noodle soup, confirmed several employees tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, a local ABC news station reports.

The production facility reported seven of its employees are quarantined at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

8News asked Maruchan when the employees tested positive, when they were sent to quarantine, and if the company planned to do another deep clean.

This was their response:

“We are unable to disclose additional details about the individuals in accordance with privacy laws. We continue to enforce stringent safety and sanitization precautions and follow CDC guidelines for cleaning throughout our facilities.”

The company says they have reported all of their cases to the Chesterfield County Health Department, 8News reports.

“Following the discovery of the infections, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines, and we will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the CDC and the health department, and, as of now the plant is in operation,” a spokesperson for Maruchan said.

The company claims they will continue to work with all involved parties, including the CDC, to ensure the safety and health of their associates and community, as well as the safety of their products.

“We are grateful to our associates for all that they are doing to ensure our products are available for families during the unprecedented time,” the company said.