Marksville marshal convicted of killing 6-year-old released from prison after serving part of sentence

AVOYELLES PARISH- A Marksville deputy marshal is out of prison after serving only a portion of his sentence for killing a 6-year-old boy.

Norris Greenhouse Jr. was sentenced two and a half years for malfeasance in office and five years for negligent homicide in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis. He and another deputy marshal were accused breaking the law by opening fire after a chase.

Mardis was fatally shot at the end of the police pursuit. According to the Department of Corrections, Greenhouse is required to only serve 35 percent of his sentence.

With a combination of 958 days served plus credit time, he was released over the weekend.

Greenhouse is now on Good-time Parole. He is currently on community supervision with Probation and Parole, and completes his sentence on March 28, 2025.