Marine, scout leader center of large child porn case in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS – Local authorities said they are not involved in the arrest of a man facing 500 counts of pornography involving juvenile charges.

Randy D. Miller, Jr., was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Livingston Parish jail where his bond was set at increasing amounts – lastly, an unprecedented $50 million.

The case is led by the Attorney General’s Office.

Neighbors told WBRZ Miller was taken into custody after a flurry of unmarked law enforcement vehicles descended on the quiet cul de sac in the South Haven community off Walker South Road.

Tax records show Miller owns the home with his wife.

Neighbors said they did not know much about the family, only that Miller had two children and was in the armed forces. On his Facebook profile, Miller claimed to be a Marine with expertise in weaponry.

Authorities did not make information available about the investigation which comes about a month after the disturbing arrest of a couple on similar charges.

In October, Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia were arrested on various sex crimes charges involving children. Dennis Perkins was, until he was arrested, a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy. Cynthia Perkins was a school teacher.

Perkins was a teacher at Westside Junior High.

The neighborhood where Randy Miller, the man at the center of the new case Tuesday lives, is within the attendance zone for Westside Junior High.

Reached Tuesday, an attorney for Dennis Perkins said there has been no communication between Perkins and authorities, amid conjecture the cases may somehow be connected.

In a statement about the most recent case, state authorities said Miller’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Attorney General’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police, Homeland Security, FBI, and ATF.

Neighbors said there may have been concern surrounding Miller’s background in firepower and described authorities’ special care as the arrest unfolded in the neighborhood Tuesday.

The Attorney General’s Office released a brief comment Tuesday: “Child pornography is a dreadful crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “I applaud my office and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the despicable people who possess, distribute, and produce these horrific sexual abuse images and videos.”

Miller appears active in an area Boy Scout group.

Watch WBRZ News 2 all evening Tuesday for late-breaking, extensive reporting on this case: The news starts at 4 and continues at 5, 6, 6:30, 10 and 10:30 each weeknight.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz