Marine killed, others hurt in training crash

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - A Marine was killed and 18 others were hurt in a crash during a training mission Thursday.

Specific details have not been released, but it was revealed a vehicle rolled over. The Marine was assigned to the 1st Marine Division, San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV reported on its website.

"The command's priorities are to take care of the Marines, Sailors and families of the unit," Lt. Colleen McFadden, public affairs officer of the 1st Marine Division, said. "We want to ensure the Marines and their family members are being provided for during this difficult time."

The identity of the Marine killed was not released.

An investigation is underway.

