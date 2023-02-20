Mardi Gras parade horses need homes after the Carnival season

Harmony, one of several horses available for adoption

NEW ORLEANS - While horses parade through the streets during the Mardi Gras season to thousands of cheering onlookers, what happens to them after the season is over is always an uncertainty.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is trying to help them find places to go home to after their stardom ends.

Ahead of the Carnival season, the society took in 90 horses, and with volunteers' help, only a few still need homes.

The Humane Society is also asking for donations, if you are unable to adopt a horse but still want to help.

For more information on the horses up for adoption and how to apply, you can visit the society's Facebook page here.