Many athletes who qualified to compete in 2020 Olympics, will be allowed to compete in 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN - Despite the cancellation of the much-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, according to ABC News many of the athletes who'd been accepted to compete will be able to participate in the 2021 games.

About 6,500 athletes who already have earned their spots for the Tokyo Games are in for 2021 under redrawn qualifying regulations published Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC released its rewritten roadmap for qualifying for the games, which were rescheduled due to the coronavirus. They'll be held July 23 through Aug. 8 next year.

The new deadline for qualifying is June 29, 2021, and entry lists are due a week later.

