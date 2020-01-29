Mannings' choice: Joe Burrow wins another award after historic season

Photo: ESPN

NEW ORLEANS – Joe Burrow adds yet another trophy to his collection, the Manning Award, given annually to the nation's best college football quarterback.

The Manning honor caps one of the most impressive seasons by a quarterback in college football history. Now in its 16th year, was award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

It is the only quarterback award that takes the candidates' bowl performances into consideration. A panel of local and national media, as well as each of the Mannings, choose the winner.

"I've not sure we've ever seen a quarterback have the high level of sustained and consistent excellence against a very challenging schedule that Joe Burrow had this season," said Archie Manning. "Week-in and week-out, he played elite-level football while leading his team to victory. He simply didn't have an off-day all season-long, which is amazing. And then in the postseason, he managed to take his game to another level. It's been a pleasure to watch Joe this year. "On behalf of the entire Manning family, we would like to thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for its generous and ongoing support of the Manning Award. The Bowl's role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated."

The Athens, Ohio native set the NCAA FBS record with 60 touchdown passes while leading the nation with 5,671 passing yards. He finished at 76.3 percent as he completed 402 of 527 passes.

Not to mention, of course, Burrow led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season including a dominant College Football Playoff and National Championship victory. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the championship game after throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns.

"The Allstate Sugar Bowl is proud to have the opportunity to recognize Joe Burrow as the winner of the 16th Manning Award," said Judge Monique Morial, the president of the Sugar Bowl Committee. "He had one of the greatest seasons in college football history and it was with great pleasure that we watched him complete that season by winning the national championship right here in New Orleans. We look forward to welcoming him back to town later this spring for the official presentation of the Manning Award."

Burrow will have to make space in his trophy case for the Manning Award next to his Heisman Trophy, the AP Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Water Camp Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, or his Johnny Unitas Award.