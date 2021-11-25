Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped state prison in East Feliciana

JACKSON - Several agencies are searching for an inmate who managed to escape a state prison in East Feliciana Parish on Thanksgiving Day.

The Department of Corrections said Sh'William Cheevis, 23, escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson sometime Thursday morning.

Cheevis is described as being 5' 7" tall and weighing 138 pounds. He was serving time for charges of aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Agencies involved in the manhunt include Dixon Correctional Institute staff and Chase Team, Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team, East and West Feliciana Parish Sheriffs Offices, and the U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officials at 225-634-6000.