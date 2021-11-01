Man wounded in Sunday night shooting on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE - Gun violence continued to disrupt the holiday weekend Sunday evening when a north Baton Rouge shooting left one person injured.

It was during official Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours that at least one shot was fired in a residential area.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Prescott Road.

Officers say it was a man who was wounded and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries, insinuating he's likely to be okay.

The injured man was treated at an area hospital, officials say.

No further information related to the circumstances surrounding the incident has been provided at this time.