Trick-or-treat times throughout the capital area
Ascension
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Assumption
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
East Baton Rouge
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Baker: 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30
Livingston
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30th
-Denham Springs and Walker: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 31
West Baton Rouge
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
