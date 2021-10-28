62°
Trick-or-treat times throughout the capital area

1 hour 57 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, October 28 2021 Oct 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 5:42 PM October 28, 2021 in News
Ascension

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Assumption

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

East Baton Rouge 

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Baker: 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Livingston 

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  Oct. 30th

-Denham Springs and Walker: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 31

West Baton Rouge

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

