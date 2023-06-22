Man who was killed after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home had protective order against him

GONZALES - A man who was shot and killed during an attempt to break into the home of his ex-girlfriend had a protective order filed against him before the attack.

WBRZ has learned the man, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Jones, had several prior run-ins with law enforcement.

Police say Jones was shot while breaking into the home late Saturday night. The window was pierced with six bullet holes.

Court records indicate Jones had a protective order filed against him from his ex that was effective until November.

Additional records indicate Jones was arrested again in December of 2022 on several charges including domestic abuse, and violation of that protective order.

The abuse victim later dropped those charges. Jones stayed in jail until April of 2023 on unrelated charges.

WBRZ also found that Jones was arrested in connection to two separate dog-fighting incidents. Once in 2016, those charges were dismissed, and again in 2019. Those charges are still pending.

At this time, no one is being charged with Jones' death.