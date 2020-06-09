Man who tried to rescue children from riptide in Grand Isle dies two days later

Grand Isle Photo: The Nature Conservancy

GRAND ISLE - A man who waded into a dangerous riptide off Grand Isle Beach in hopes of rescuing two children has passed away.

According to The Advocate, 33-year-old Terrell Miller was pronounced deceased as a result of complications associated with drowning Sunday at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, two days after he was pulled from the water and hospitalized in critical condition.

The two boys he was trying to save, 9-year-old Dalvin Richardson and 8-year-old Davon Richardson, also passed away. They were his fiancee's children.

A 12-year-old female relative who was also rescued from the water is expected to make a full recovery, Landry said.

Authorities say the family made the trip to Grand Isle and visited the beach on Friday, the children were playing in the waves, unaware of the dangerous riptide.

The tragedy follows the death of Oscar Gustavo Rivera Aguilar, a 17-year-old Hammond boy who drowned at the very same beach on Memorial Day weekend.