Man who sold woman drugs before fatal overdose indicted on murder charges

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of selling a woman the drugs that led to her fatal overdose was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday.

Malcom Hall, 29, was arrested in a drug raid in January a few months after Cathryn Arceneaux, 41, died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2023. According to an arrest warrant, Hall admitted to selling Arceneaux drugs on Sept. 5, 2023, and admitting to finding her unconscious in her bathroom when he returned to her house the next day.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says that Hall took her phone and tossed it in a dumpster to hide his connection to her death.

Over the course of their investigation, deputies determined that the drugs Hall was distributing were the direct cause of Arceneaux's death, Hall's arrest warrant said.

Detectives also found a number connected to Hall on Arceneaux's phone, the warrant added. The victim's father told detectives "it was obvious to him that the saved number was selling the victim narcotics."

Arceneaux's father also reportedly told detectives about suspicious transactions, which the detectives also found on the phone alongside communications about buying "blue's" and "white's" — slang for Xanax and Percocet.

Deputies later raided his Madison Avenue home, seizing 6.6 ounces of fentanyl, 2,198 doses of ecstasy, 47 grams of cocaine and four guns.

Hall was arrested and booked into prison for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice as well as several drug-related charges.