Man who sold drugs from small Baton Rouge church to spend next 13 years in prison

BATON ROUGE - A man found guilty of selling drugs out of a small Baton Rouge church has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Monday.

In Oct. 2022, Hakeem Allen was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies. Law enforcement was tipped off after someone died of an overdose and sources told deputies the drugs came from Allen.

Allen sold undercover officers fentanyl and clonazepam before they gained search warrants for three locations, including the Salvation Ministry of Jesus Christ, a small church that operated out of a home on Paige Street.

During the search, deputies seized $3K from Allen's pants pockets. While running, he dropped a gun, seven ounces of marijuana and more than 40 grams of a heroin and fentanyl combination. In the home, deputies found 153 grams of fentanyl, 186 grams of marijuana and smaller amounts of crack cocaine, cocaine and methamphetamine. They found $84,000—some of the money hidden in a dishwasher.

Allen was found guilty of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, clonazepam, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After serving 160 months in prison, Allen will be under supervised release for four years.