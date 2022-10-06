Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job

BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money.

Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December of 2020 to replace the roof of her home. The contract and estimate states that the job included tearing off the old shingles. She arrived home the day of her roof replacement and found workers nailing shingles over her old roof.

"Once I observed that, I immediately stopped the job," Robinson said.

Things got really heated and workers began getting angry.

"He was talking in Spanish, cursing me out, and I know I was everything but a child of God," Robinson said. "They started throwing stuff."

That's when the workers took off with the shingles she paid for. She has not seen anyone around since to fix her roof. Last year, Robinson said she filed a lawsuit against Palma but they were not able to serve him the paperwork.

"This is a lesson learned for me. I trusted him and gave him my word," Robinson said. "My daughter said, 'momma find someone else I don't feel right.' I told her... 'I gave the man my word.' Your word is a bond when you have a heart like me, compassionate and the truth is the light. He was wrong for what he did."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baton Rouge announced half-a-dozen arrests for various charges, including drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Those arrested were:

-Francisco Palma, 42

-Marco Antonio Filos, 42

-Juan Villareal, 37

-Richard Antunez, 33

-Clarence Corey Anderson, 44

-Brittany Adell Allison, 33

The indictment largely focuses on Palma and Allison, who prosecutors allege lived in the home on East Lakeshore Drive. It's from there prosecutors say they would regularly travel to Mexico to buy cocaine and heroin between October 2017 and January 2019.

Now that Palma is in custody, Robinson says she hopes she will be able to get her roof repaired.