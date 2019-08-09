Man who escaped revenge kidnapping last week now shot, hospitalized

BATON ROUGE - A man who was kidnapped from a College Drive apartment complex nearly two weeks ago is now in serious condition after he was shot four times Wednesday night.

An attorney representing the victim tells WBRZ he was at a friend's home when he was attacked late Wednesday night.

On July 29, the 26-year-old man was kidnapped from outside an apartment on College Drive in around 8:00 a.m. A witness told police two men wearing masks forced another person into a blue SUV before speeding off. Another person was behind the SUV in a white sedan.

Shortly after, an officer on patrol saw a man jump out of an Audi SUV before it ran a red light. Authorities identified that person as the victim. The officer chased vehicle when until two other men jumped out and fled before the SUV stopped when it bumped a house. Police identified one of them as James Williams, who was later arrested.Police have not identified the other attackers.

Officials believe the man is being targeted for testifying in a murder case that wrapped up in June.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact officials.