Man who allegedly stole U-Haul arrested; called police to ask them to stop chasing him

3 hours 36 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, October 17 2021 Oct 17, 2021 October 17, 2021 9:19 PM October 17, 2021 in News
Source: KDVR
By: Logan Cullop

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck and calling police to ask if they would stop chasing him.

KDVR reported the stolen U-Haul was parked at a convenience store when it was found by Adams County sheriff deputies Saturday around 1:40 a.m.

Deputies said the driver sped off when they walked up to the vehicle. KDVR said while being followed down the road: the driver called police dispatch to ask why he was being chased and if deputies could stop.

Law enforcement used a tire deflation device to stop the U-Haul, and the driver was arrested.

