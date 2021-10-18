Man who allegedly stole U-Haul arrested; called police to ask them to stop chasing him

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck and calling police to ask if they would stop chasing him.

KDVR reported the stolen U-Haul was parked at a convenience store when it was found by Adams County sheriff deputies Saturday around 1:40 a.m.

Deputies said the driver sped off when they walked up to the vehicle. KDVR said while being followed down the road: the driver called police dispatch to ask why he was being chased and if deputies could stop.

Law enforcement used a tire deflation device to stop the U-Haul, and the driver was arrested.