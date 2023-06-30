Man wearing ankle monitor caught running fentanyl lab; raids carried out in EBR, Livingston parishes

Photo: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested two people, including someone who was already wearing an ankle monitor, in a drug bust where deputies seized roughly 21,000 deadly fentanyl doses, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The department partnered with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to arrest Howard Golphin, 44, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, as well as a charge for operating a clandestine lab. The raids were carried out at an address on Victoria Drive, located off Greenwell Springs Road, and at another property on Grand Plaza Drive, in a Denham Springs subdivision off Juban Road.

Golphin, a convict who was out on bond for prior drug charges, was wearing an ankle monitor when deputies took him into custody in Denham Springs.

In total, authorities seized drugs and weapons that included 6.1 pounds of fentanyl, 1,200 fentanyl pills, 3.5 grams of cocaine, and 7 pounds of marijuana.

Golphin was out on a $400,000 bond due to an arrest in February where law enforcement seized over four pounds of marijuana and over 200 grams of suspected heroin during a traffic stop. He also had previous arrests dating back to 1999 that took place in mostly East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish.

Additionally, deputies arrested Ted Pullen, 38, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. They also plan to arrest Leo Kelly, 52, with the same charges as Golphin, but he remains at large. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 389-5000.