86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man was shot multiple times before crashing car in Hammond

2 hours 5 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, May 06 2022 May 6, 2022 May 06, 2022 3:35 PM May 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying possible suspects in a shooting that has left a man in critical condition for over a week.

The shooting happened April 29 on Coleman Park Road, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim, CL Parker, was shot several times. Parker sped up to avoid gunfire, lost control of his black Audi, crossed a nearby ditch and crashed into his neighbor's parked vehicle.

Parker was taken to a local hospital at the time and he is still in critical condition.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the gunman/gunmen should contact authorities at (1-800) 554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days