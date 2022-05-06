Man was shot multiple times before crashing car in Hammond

HAMMOND - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying possible suspects in a shooting that has left a man in critical condition for over a week.

The shooting happened April 29 on Coleman Park Road, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim, CL Parker, was shot several times. Parker sped up to avoid gunfire, lost control of his black Audi, crossed a nearby ditch and crashed into his neighbor's parked vehicle.

Parker was taken to a local hospital at the time and he is still in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the gunman/gunmen should contact authorities at (1-800) 554-5245.