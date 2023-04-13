62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for kidnapping charges in Ascension Parish allegedly tied to drug investigation in Assumption

2 hours 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 6:10 AM April 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PAINCOURTVILLE - Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people, including a juvenile, in a narcotics investigation, but a third person fled the scene and is wanted by Ascension Parish law enforcement on previous charges.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, investigators obtained a search warrant for a home in Paincourtville and seized a large amount of money, marijuana, and oxycodone. Kendhasia Winfield, 21, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested. 

A third person allegedly involved in the search, Kevin Ross Jr., fled the scene while deputies were obtaining a search warrant. 

Ross is wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for charges including armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and being involved with a criminal street gang. He's wanted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office for several drug-related charges. 

Trending News

Winfield was arrested for drug-related charges as well as contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days