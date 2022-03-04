64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for allegedly stealing $47,000 worth of metal, selling to scrapyard

2 hours 40 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, March 04 2022 Mar 4, 2022 March 04, 2022 5:40 PM March 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Dylan Brecheen

BATON ROUGE - A man is wanted for allegedly stealing around $47,000 worth of metal items from a business and selling them to a scrapyard.

Baton Rouge Police are searching for Dylan Brecheen, 29, who is wanted on charges of felony theft and simple burglary.

Officers report that Brecheen frequents the Livingston Parish and Brookstown areas. He is believed to be driving a silver 1992 Ford F-150 with the license plate Z0348646.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brecheen should call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days