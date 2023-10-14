Man wanted by FBI for NOLA bank robbery arrested in Florida

Image: WWL-TV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a bank robbery and carjacking in New Orleans East was apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida.

WWL-TV reports Dwayne “Butter” Winans was taken into custody at a Greyhound bus station after he was spotted by local authorities.

Winans was wanted by the FBI and NOPD in connection with an Aug. 4 bank robbery during which he disguised himself as a woman by wearing a long wig and eye-catching lipstick. Alerts issued about the man warned the public that he was to be considered armed and dangerous.

New Orleans Police also believed Winans was the suspect behind the carjacking of a couple in a New Orleans neighborhood on Aug. 12. He’s also a person of interest in several other bank robberies in that metro area, according to the FBI.