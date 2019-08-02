89°
Man wanted after taking surveillance cameras during burglary
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for the man who burglarized a shed last month.
The incident happened on July 19 before 7 a.m. at a property on Highway 73. Authorities say once the man noticed the surveillance cameras, he took them and left the scene.
Authorities didn't say if anything else was taken.
Anyone who may have information on this case can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.
