Man swipes wallet at Livingston Parish gas station, spends more than $1,300

1 hour 11 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 April 22, 2019 1:29 PM April 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a man who stole a wallet in Livingston Parish and then spent more than $1,000 from the victim's bank account.

The sheriff's office says the victim's wallet was reportedly stolen as he was buying gas in Denham Springs. Several unauthorized transactions were later made at multiple retailers and convenience stores throughout the parish totaling more than $1,300.

Deputies were able to release photos from surveillance cameras which captured the suspect during some of those transactions.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

