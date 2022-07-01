76°
Latest Weather Blog
Man stole car with baby inside, left child on the side of the road in New Orleans
CHALMETTE - A man stole a car with a baby inside and then deserted the child on the side of a New Orleans road, authorities say.
According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Jonathan Perkins stole a car around 11 a.m. Wednesday that was sitting outside of a Chalmette business.
Perkins took off with the baby inside, but deputies found the child unharmed on the side of the road on an Almonaster Boulevard overpass in New Orleans. Deputies later found the car abandoned but still running near Desire Street.
Trending News
Perkins was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked for theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree kidnapping, child desertion and illegal possession of stolen property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge
-
New top cop coming to Denham Springs
-
Pest control company reaches out, customer continues to question contract
-
Teen sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 killing
-
Customer's tirade over missing drive-thru order led to overnight shooting at Baton...