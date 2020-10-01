Man spat on and fought Ascension Parish deputies during arrest, Sheriff's Office says

Destin Delmore

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report being spit on by a man who tried to fight them off during his Wednesday night arrest.

According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office on Thursday, the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at a residence on Moody Dixon Road in Prairieville, where a domestic disturbance involving 21-year-old Destin Delmore was reportedly taking place.

Authorities say Delmore and his girlfriend had been arguing and when Delmore became irate, he grabbed her cell phone and threw it to the ground, breaking it.

When deputies arrived, they say Delmore began making verbal threats against them and when they attempted to deescalate the situation they learned Delmore had a fugitive warrant for multiple felonies from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Delmore was taken into custody, but deputies say he began spitting on them and fighting them during his arrest.

He was charged with criminal trespassing, damage to property, disturbing the peace, communicating false information, resisting an officer with force, simple robbery, battery of a peace officer, two counts simple assault, simple escape, fugitive from another agency, and failure to appear.

Delmore was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.