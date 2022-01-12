48°
Man sleeping in dumpster killed by garbage compactor

2 hours 5 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, January 12 2022 Jan 12, 2022 January 12, 2022 5:27 PM January 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - A man sleeping in a dumpster was crushed Tuesday morning when trash was dumped into a garbage truck and compacted.

Hammond Police officers believe 42-year-old Jermaine Watts climbed into the dumpster Monday night to escape the cold and was unaware the trash would be picked up the following morning.

Officers said there are no signs of foul play and more information will be released when a final autopsy is performed.

