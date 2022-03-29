Man shot to death off Scenic Highway Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Fredrick Harris, 20, was found shot on Birch Street, off Scenic Highway, around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Harris was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The department said it has not yet identified a suspect in Harris' killing.