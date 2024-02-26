68°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot to death in parking lot of Florida Boulevard shopping plaza
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a small shopping plaza on Florida Boulevard.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Florida East Plaza, between Marque Ann and South Tamari drives.
The victim was identified by the Baton Rouge Police Department as Cesar Ayala-Ortiz, 21.
Chief TJ Morse said witnesses saw several people arguing in the parking lot before a man was shot. Chief Morse said several witnesses were detained and questioned. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'No room!' - More than 30 Southern University students forced out of...
-
Springfield Road in Watson still under construction, completion expected in May
-
Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple discusses approach to insurance crisis
-
Plans for LSU entertainment and sports arena moving forward
-
If it must go, it should be disposed of properly - Why...