Man shot to death in parking lot of Florida Boulevard shopping plaza

Sunday, February 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a small shopping plaza on Florida Boulevard. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Florida East Plaza, between Marque Ann and South Tamari drives.

The victim was identified by the Baton Rouge Police Department as Cesar Ayala-Ortiz, 21.

Chief TJ Morse said witnesses saw several people arguing in the parking lot before a man was shot. Chief Morse said several witnesses were detained and questioned. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. 

No more information was immediately available. 

