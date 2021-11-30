Man shot multiple times at Eaton Street home died in hospital

BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital Tuesday after being shot multiple times at his home earlier in the day.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 21-year-old Kentrell Payton was shot on Eaton Street around 1:20 p.m. Payton was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.