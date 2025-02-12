Man shot in Baton Rouge hotel room, ran to lobby for help

BATON ROUGE – Police said a man was shot in a room of a hotel off Sherwood Forest Boulevard Tuesday afternoon and ran to the hotel lobby for help.

An ambulance took the unidentified man to the hospital. Police said he sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive. When WBRZ.com was first to break the story, authorities said the man was shot in the chest.



The hotel, Crossland Economy Studios, is located at 11140 Boardwalk Drive just off of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.



Police had no information about a suspected shooter.