Man shot at Clinton food mart Monday night
CLINTON - A man was shot Monday night at a food mart along Plank Road in Clinton.
East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot in the shoulder around 9 p.m. Monday at DB's Food Mart.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No more details were immediately available.
