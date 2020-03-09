Man shot and killed outside Texas mall after chasing person who held woman at gunpoint

Photo: KTRK

HUMBLE, TX - A good Samaritan was shot and killed after chasing down a man who pulled a gun on a woman in a mall parking lot.

The shooting happened Sunday at the Deerbrook Mall in Humble, Texas. Authorities were responding to the shopping center after a man reportedly pointed a gun at a woman he was with.

The suspect began to run when law enforcement arrived. Brian Marksberry, who was with his wife and witnessed the confrontation, decided to take action.

"'Somebody's gotta get this guy'... That's exactly what he said. 'Somebody's gotta get him,'" Marksberry told his wife before he tried to intervene, according to family members who spoke to KTRK.

When Marksberry caught up with the suspect, the man shot the father of two. Officers then began firing on the suspect who had just shot Marksberry, striking him as well.

Marksberry was rushed to Kingwood Hospital, where both he and the man who shot him later died from gunshot wounds.

“I know he had a heart of gold and he helped anywhere he could but today just shouldn’t have been the day,” said Jacqueline Marksberry, the victim’s mother. "I just miss him. And now I'm not going to get the phone call every day that I always got… My baby's gone."

Marksberry was a husband and a father to two young children, just 3 and 8-years-old.

"He was the best father anybody could ever want," his mother said. “He loved his children. He always went out, done things with them, played ball… I'm never going to see him again."