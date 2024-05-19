77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man sets fire to apartment complex following argument with sister

7 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, December 30 2016 Dec 30, 2016 December 30, 2016 4:52 PM December 30, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested for arson following a 2015 fire at an apartment complex on Tecumseh Street.

Lavar Manuel, 37, was arrested for aggravated arson and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison..

Fire investigators discovered that Manuel set fire to a mouth wash bottle filled with gas and put it in a water heater. Before the incident, Manuel and his sister argued over his unpaid portion of the rent. Manuel's sister said he had not paid her for staying with her in months and it was time for him to move out.

Two occupants were in the apartment with Manuel and said he was the only one in the room near the water heater at the time of the fire.

Trending News

The apartment complex was occupied by several tenants at the time of the fire and caused an estimated $45,000 worth of damage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days